Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore appointed chair of new Oireachtas Committee on International Surrogacy

Wicklow Deputy Jennifer Whitmore has been appointed chair of a newly established Joint Oireachtas Committee.

The Social Democrats TD for Wicklow will chair the new committee on International Surrogacy. The committee is due to begin meeting on Wednesday, March 30 with its first meeting a private session.

It will be tasked with considering and making recommendations on measures to address issues arising from international surrogacy.

Deputy Whitmore said “I’m delighted to be offered this incredible opportunity to chair this important committee. The Committee will run for three months and I look forward to working with my colleagues and with stakeholders on the issue of international surrogacy. There have been a lot of developments in the area of international surrogacy which affect families here in Ireland and so our work will be an important piece of understanding and discovering the implications as well as new developments in this area.

“It is intended that the results of our meetings will help inform the recently published Assisted Human Reproduction Bill which addresses other aspects of surrogacy and fertility.

“I look forward to working as Chair of this committee and ensuring all voices are listened to as we work through this very complex area,” she added.