Wicklow TD calls for ‘no swim rule’ on Bray beach to be enforced after six rescues in one day

Bray's lifeguard team were on high alert on Monday and Tuesday as seven rescues took place on the beach.

The North End of Bray beach is a popular swimming spot, but has a dangerous current surrounding the stone breakwater seen in this shot.

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has called for a ‘no swim rule’ at the North End of Bray beach to be enforced, after three young lifeguards made six rescues in the area on Tuesday in challenging sea conditions.

Lifeguards Shanley Clancy Molloy, Fionn Clancy Molloy and Lucy Greene showed courage to calmly pull six people out of the water. The rescues came off the back of another serious incident in the area on Monday, where a person on an inflatable toy drifted one mile off shore.

Lifeguards reported the dangerous situation to the Coast Guard, who tasked Wicklow RNLI to respond. They arrived at 12:50p.m. to find that a passing vessel had been able to take the person back to shore.

Deputy Brady says that in all of 2021 there were not as many rescues by lifeguards in County Wicklow as there have been in Bray in June.

All the incidents on Tuesday occurred at the North End of Bray Seafront, in an area where a stone breakwater has been put in place. This breakwater is near the mouth of Bray Harbour, where the River Dargle flows out into Dublin Bay creating a dangerous current. There is a sign on the beach warning of the dangers and asking people not to swim, however it remains a popular swimming location.

Deputy Brady has spoken of his gratitude and admiration towards the three lifeguards on duty on Tuesday, but also expressed his concern at the number of swimmers getting into difficulty at the North End of Bray Seafront and appealed to swimmers to heed the warnings not to swim at the location.

Deputy Brady said: “I want to firstly pay tribute to the incredible courage and bravery of the three young people who courageously carried out a series of rescues at the north end of Bray Seafront.

“Eyewitness accounts paint a picture of something out of a Hollywood movie, where a young lifeguard has just rescued a swimmer, pulled them to shore and is administering aid, when they are forced to immediately go back into the water to go to the assistance of another swimmer who had got into difficulty.

“The Council have erected signage in the area, warning people not to swim. But these warnings are not being adhered to. Action needs to be taken to enforce the no swim rule along that area of Bray Seafront before there is a fatality. I appeal to people to heed the warnings and not to swim in the area, not only are they putting their own safety at risk, but they are also putting the safety of others at risk.

“The fact six rescues had to be carried out by the lifeguards speaks volumes of the dangers involved. In the last month alone, that stretch of Bray Seafront has witnessed more rescues by lifeguards than the whole season last year on all Wicklow’s beaches.”

He added: “I want to pay tribute to the courage and commitment of the three lifeguards on duty yesterday, who carried out the six rescues, Shanley Clancy Molloy, Fionn Clancy Molloy and Lucy Greene. They showed incredible courage and bravery in carrying out their duties.”

"We need the message to get out regarding the dangers of swimming at this location. But we also need to acknowledge the bravery and dedication of the three young people, who have certainly earned the gratitude of the people of Wicklow.”

If you see anyone in trouble in or on the water, call 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard. When planning a swim in open water, always choose a lifeguarded beach and swim parallel to shore between the lifeguard’s flags, heeding all safety and weather warnings.