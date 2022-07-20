Wicklow Swimming Club pays tribute to honorary member and Glen Bay Relay sponsor Johnny Flood

TRIBUTES have been paid to a stalwart of Wicklow Swimming Club and Wicklow town, Johnny Flood who passed away peacefully aged 97 on Saturday surrounded by his loving family.

Johnny was originally from Ringsend in Dublin but moved to Wicklow town many decades ago, and was the beloved husband of the late Cora.

He was well known in the local business community and was a master tailor who established the business John Floods Menswear, which is still going strong.

Johnny was an honorary member of Wicklow Swimming Club and sponsored the Glen Bay Relay since its inception some 50 years ago. The race was due to take place this weekend but has been postponed as a mark of respect.

Ross Beacom, Chair of Wicklow Swimming Club, said: “Johnny was a much loved and valued member of the club and will be greatly missed. He was a real character and people looked forward to him coming down to the races.

“The Glen Bay is a very unique day, in that it’s our only relay and it’s a real family day.

“Johnny usually used to start the Glen Bay Relay and it was great to have him present to start the relay last year when he was aged 96. He was also the father and grandfather of some of our most successful swimmers. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

Johnny was a much loved father to Maureen, Brendan, Joan and Damien and was grandfather to 18 grandchildren and great godfather to 10 great-grandchildren, and will be sadly missed by daughters-in-law Christine, Mary and Jill and sons-in-law Michael and Gary, extended family and wide circle of friends. He is predeceased by his wife Cora and sons Séan and Billy.

His funeral service was held in St Patrick’s Church, Wicklow town on Monday, followed by his interment in Rathnew Cemetery.