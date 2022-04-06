Wicklow Surf Lifesaving Club win at National Pool Championships

Senior Ladies Emma Krisitiansen Amy O'Brien and Mia Kristiansen. Missing from the photograph is Hazel Bentley.

WICKLOW Surf Lifesaving Club experienced great success at the recent National Pool Championships held recently over in the UK.

The Senior A Ladies from Wicklow won the national trophy, while the Senior Ladies B finished second.

Emma Krisitiansen set a new Irish record in the 100 metre manakin carry, which is a fantastic achievement.

The Junior Girls, aged 14 to 16, won the National Trophy as well, while the Junior B Team finished seventh overall, which is quite the accomplishment given that they have only recently moved up for the ‘nipper’ section. The team consisted of Lianna Bell , Blaithin Donelon, Anya Wilson Ma, Sophie Leonard and Cara Mckenna.

The Junior Boys had a number of great wins and finished third overall. Congratulations to Charlie Brennan, Noah Harris, Andriy Kravchenko, Mike Connolly and Jacob Fry.

Mother and daughter Heidi and Lily Sheehy both swam for the Senior Ladies.

The Senior Men finished third and included father and son Brian and Finn Harris, as well as Dylan O’Donovan, David Trunk and Conor Inerney.

Wicklow Surf Lifesaving would like to thank all the coaches and referees who travelled and the parents who supported the team so well.

Their Nippers are weeks away from the National Finals which will take place in the National Aquatic Centre on April 15.