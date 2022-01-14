Wicklow students scoop five prizes at this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

Ciara Kelly and Lauren Raftery from St Mary's College Arklow with project 'Carbon captures - is Seaweed a silent superhero in the battle against climate change'.

Schools from Wicklow have taken home five prizes at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022.

Vagif Aliyev from St David’s Secondary School in Greystones won two awards. The sixth year student won The Science at Trinity Global Challenges Award and first place in the senior individual technology category for his project titled ‘Snapstudy’.

He has created an app that can scan any text and randomly generate questions on the text using Artificial Intelligence for teachers to help their students retain knowledge.

Daniel Monahan from Educate Together Secondary School in Wicklow town won third place in the Biological and Ecological Junior Individual category. His project is titled ‘Are plant saponins better at removing stains as commercial laundry detergent?’

Lauren Raftery and Ciara Kelly from St Mary’s College in Arklow was Highly Commended in the Biological and Ecological category for her project titled ‘Carbon Captures: Is Seaweed a Silent Superhero in the battle against Climate Change?’

Teacher Joanne English, also from St Mary’s College, won the Perrigo Educator of Excellence award in the Biological and Ecological Sciences category.

The overall winners are Aditya Joshi and Aditya Kumar from Synge Street, Dublin. The third year students took home the top prize with their project titled ‘A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem’. The students presented their project in the Intermediate section in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences category.

They received the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and the top prize of €7,500. They will represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in September.

Ross O’Boyle won the Individual award. The Transition Year student from Portmarnock Community College in Dublin titled his project ‘An investigation into the effectiveness of various ventilation methods using CO2 as a proxy for the spread of Covid-19 in both controlled and real-life scenarios’. The student was in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences Individual Category at Intermediate level.

The Group runners-up prize went to three students from Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee in Kerry for their project titled ‘A Wearable Smart Device for Dementia Patients‘. The sixth year students invented an intelligent spectacle system which helps reduce anxiety and fear in people with dementia.

Andrei Florian was the Individual runner-up. The fifth year student at St Aidan’s CBS in Dublin had a project called ‘An Investigation into the Development of a Digital PR-STV Electoral Voting System using Blockchain Technologies’. He created a unique end to end system which enables remote voting and has the potential to transform the election process.

Speaking to students at Friday’s BTYSTE awards ceremony, Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said: “It is both encouraging and heartening to witness the level of creativity and innovation of this year’s entrants as demonstrated through their meticulously researched and ingenious projects.

"Each one of you is a credit to yourself, your family, your school and you should be proud of your accomplishments. The calibre of entries is a testament to the tenacity and talent of the students behind them, and it is this constant high standard that makes BT Young Scientist one of the longest running and most successful STEM events in Europe.

“I especially wish to acknowledge your teachers and mentors who also give so generously of their time and expertise to support you on your journey. Thank you all too to your parents and families for their unwavering support.”

Shay Walsh, Managing Director, BT Ireland said: “Congratulations to students across the island of Ireland and to all of our winners who took part in the Exhibition this week and thank you for brightening up a cold January, particularly with Covid-19 continuing to cast a very long shadow. The students at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition did a remarkable job this week and have shown huge diversity of thought in actively seeking out solutions to some of the biggest challenges that humanity faces.

“I want to thank the teachers, parents, guardians, and everyone who has supported the students that entered. I would also like to thank our esteemed judges, our sponsors and partners and of course, our own fantastic BT team of organisers, who, collectively, make this Exhibition possible every year.”