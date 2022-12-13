Wicklow student wins Three-backed STEM scholarship at Trinity

Pictured are Manpreet Kaur (on left), Prof Sylvia Draper, Dean of STEM, Trinity College Dublin, Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer, Three Ireland and Three UK and Dr Linda Doyle, Provost, Trinity College Dublin.

WICKLOW student Manpreet Kaur was among the first five student recipients of the Three Ireland Connect to STEAM Scholarship for women.

The five awardees are all first-year students at Trinity. Manpreet previously attended Coláiste Chill Mhantáin and is currently studying Chemical Sciences in Trinity.

They are the first recipients of a total of 25 Three Ireland Connect to STEM scholarships for women to be awarded at Trinity over the next five years.

Administered by the Faculty of STEM and Trinity Access and worth €20,000 each over a four-year undergraduate degree programme, the scholarship scheme aims to attract women from Ireland to study STEM subjects at Trinity.

The successful students will also receive mentoring and other supports from Three Ireland.

Three Ireland is also funding two Trinity Access Teacher Fellowships for three years, designed to encourage the study of higher-level mathematics in schools by supporting the Access Maths initiative. The first Three Ireland Teacher Fellow, Eleanor Byrne from Dublin’s Firhouse Community College, has started work on the project.

Dr Linda Doyle, Provost, Trinity College Dublin, said: “I want to warmly congratulate the five recipients of the “Connect to STEM” scholarships and wish them every success in their studies. As an engineering graduate myself, I know how hugely rewarding it is to engage with STEM subjects.

“I also want to thank Three Ireland; this is a fantastic initiative to encourage more diverse participation in STEM.

“In order to understand and challenge power in today’s world, an understanding of STEM is vital. And it is hugely important that we have many women studying and working in this sphere.”

Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer, Three Ireland and Three UK said: “As a large employer in the STEM sector, at Three we know we have an important role to play in ensuring the talent pool is as diverse as possible. Our partnership with Trinity is supporting these efforts and I am delighted that the first five very-worthy scholars have been chosen. I would like to wish them every success in their studies over the next four years and I look forward to continuing our partnership with Trinity and future scholars as well as the teachers appointed as part of Three’s Trinity Access Teacher Fellowships.”