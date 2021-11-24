Wicklow shoppers can avail of two hours of free parking

SHOPPERS can now enjoy two hours of free parking in Wicklow town from now until Saturday, January 1 of 2022.

There will be free parking at the Murrough and St Manntains Car Park for the Christmas period and shop owners and staff are encouraged to use these car parks to free up spaces for their customers in the Abbey Street, Church Street Car Parks and the Main Street.

The initiative on special Christmas parking arrangements was agreed by the Cathaoirleach and Members of Wicklow Municipal District.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Gail Dunne said; “It’s an excellent opportunity to shop local and support Wicklow for the festive season and enjoy a wonderful shopping experience in Wicklow town, where social distancing can be more easily practiced than in larger urban centres”.

Traffic wardens will continue to monitor and enforce illegal parking during this time. Loading bay restricted hours between 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Monday to Friday, will also still apply.

Wicklow Municipal District together with Wicklow Town and District Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Best Dressed Christmas Window Competition. The winner and runner-up will receive a Christmas Hamper and Wicklow Town Vouchers. This year the winners will be decided by members of the public by online on the Wicklow Town Facebook page.

There is no need to formally enter the competition, but retailers must have their displays ready by Monday, December 13.

Wicklow Town and District Chamber of Commerce President Matt Forkin added; “The window displays provide a happy and festive welcome to our town encouraging people to Shop Local, Support Wicklow and at the same time creating a wonderful Christmas atmosphere in the town.”