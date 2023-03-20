Wicklow Senator calls for government to ramp up promotion of first-time buyer schemes

SENATOR Pat Casey is demanding action over the much heralded First Home Scheme, which so far only 72 Wicklow families have availed of since it was launched last July.

Senator Casey believes the reason more people have not availed of the scheme in Wicklow is down to a lack of communication, and he feels the scheme is particularly important to those who find themselves having to moving back into their parent’s homes due to a lack of rental properties in the county.

According to property website Daft, there were just 29 rental properties available in the entire county at the end of February, with rents for loft-style homes in Kilmacanogue reaching a high of €5,500 a month, among many other properties priced at the top end of the market. CSO figures show that there are over 458,000 people living with their parents and the average age for buying a first home has reached an all-time high of 34.

By bringing attention to the First Home and Help to Buy schemes that were introduced last July, as a part of the Housing for All policy, Senator Casey hopes to “inject hope back into the conversation” and show people that the dream of home ownership is still possible.

“It genuinely saddens me that so many people have been forced to move back in with their parents,” said Senator Casey.

“They are adults in their twenties, thirties, and forties, and the majority of them are employed. They should not be in this position, but many of them feel as if they’ve little choice. I often hear from my constituents that they feel that their dream of buying a home is slipping through their fingers,” he adds.

“Despite the fact that bad news about housing is always in the headlines, there are new options under these schemes.” The First Home Scheme offers first-time buyers the chance to have the state pay for up to 30 per cent of the cost of their home, the state then taking an equity share in the property.

Properties bought using this scheme must be new builds and must be priced within the local authority price ceiling, which in County Wicklow is €475,000. Buyers must also borrow the maximum amount available to them from a participating mortage provider. This can be up to four times their total income. There are concerns that this requirement and the associated high monthly repayment costs are putting people off the scheme. But Senator Casey believes that’s not the problem.

“Currently, one in ten people live with their parents as adults. That’s half a million people, which is greater than all the households in the private renting sector combined,” added Senator Casey.

“The problem is that many people do not know about the possibilities provided by Housing for All, which is categorically a failure on the part of the government’s communications department.”

To Senator Casey’s dismay, the message appears to be getting lost, not just in Wicklow, but nationwide. There have only been 700 successful applications across Ireland for the First Home Scheme.

Senator Casey said: “I fault the government’s communications department for its inability to effectively market the pathways to home ownership that are outlined in the Housing for All policy, despite a significant amount of resources having been spent on program promotion.

“People don’t know that you can purchase a home in Wicklow through a combination of schemes.

“My mission is to let the people of Wicklow and Ireland know there is hope, and the dream of home ownership is not beyond your reach.”

Though Senator Casey faults the government on its communciation of this scheme, some work has been done on this, with a website - firsthomescheme.ie - created to explain how to apply.

The other major scheme for first-time buyers is Help to Buy, which is aimed at helping to provide those buying newly-built properties with a deposit. The grant is worth up to €30,000.