Wicklow schools take part in project to encourage a love of reading

Sixth class pupils at two Wicklow primary schools will receive copies of ‘Why The Moon Travels’ by Oein DeBhairduin as part of a new initiative to encourage a love of reading.

Sixth class pupils at two Wicklow schools have been chosen to take part in a new initiative to encourage reading.

St Mary's and St Gerard's National School in Enniskerry and Wicklow Educate Together are among the 64 schools taking part in the project, organised by Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Children’s Books Ireland.

Over 1,900 sixth class pupils will receive a copy of ‘Why the Moon Travels’, a collection of folk tales rooted in the oral tradition of the Irish Traveller community collected by Oein DeBhairduin and illustrated by Leanne McDonagh.

The donation is part of Enterprise’s ROAD (Respect, Opportunity, Achievement and Diversity) Forward programme, which is a $55 million global initiative funded by Enterprise’s philanthropic arm, the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, to promote early childhood development, youth health and wellness, and career and college preparation.

Students at Caherleaheen National School in Tralee, Co Kerry were among the first pupils to receive copies of the book at a special event attended by Education Minister Norma Foley.

Minister Foley said, “I am delighted to be launching the ROAD Forward initiative here in Tralee. Introducing children to reading at a young age is crucial and initiatives like this go a long way to fostering an appetite for reading in our schools. It is said that books are uniquely portable magic and this initiative will transport a myriad of Irish children and young people into a world of Irish folk and fantasy through the power of reading.”

“‘Why the Moon Travels’ which preserves and showcases the wonderful oral tradition of the Irish Traveller community. I hope all the pupils receiving a copy of this book enjoy it and share with their friends and families the unique tales it captures.”

Enterprise’s Managing Director for Ireland, Brendan Grieve, said: “Enterprise has a long-standing relationship with communities across Ireland and we continue to support this through initiatives such as ROAD Forward, which stands for Respect, Opportunity, Achievement and Diversity. These are values that are central to everything we do at Enterprise.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Children’s Books Ireland and are grateful to Norma Foley for supporting today’s launch. It’s a brilliant book, which I hope will give a lot to the pupils. As a father of four, I understand the positive impact that a love of reading can have on children and the opportunities that it can bring as both a source of pleasure and empowerment. I hope the children enjoy Why the Moon Travels and that it helps to foster a life-long love of the written word.”

Elaina Ryan, CEO, Children’s Books Ireland said, “What a gift the Enterprise ROAD Forward programme will be for almost 2,000 sixth class students all over Ireland. ‘Why The Moon Travels’ won the Judges’ Special Award and the Eilís Dillon Award at our 2021 KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards, and we are sure that it will captivate young readers’ attention as much as it did ours. With Enterprise’s support, we will ensure that children have access to excellent stories from diverse perspectives and support wonderful Irish-published work in the process.”