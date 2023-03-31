Wicklow schools dig in to help plant one million trees for climate change

RTE Presenter Kathryn Thomas is an ambassador for Self Help Africa's One Million Trees campaign.

“Children are extremely passionate about the environment. They’re alarmed by the stories that they read and hear about global warming and want change,” said Sean McMahon, a former president of the Irish National School Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), who has been leading Self Help Africa’s ‘One Million Trees’ campaign in our schools to raise awareness on climate change.

Such is the awareness among the children of County Wicklow, that 10 national schools were inspired to dig in and plant trees on their grounds to do their bit to combat climate change.

The Wicklow schools that took part during National Tree Week last week - Greystones Community National School; St Patrick's NS, Greystones; Woodstock Educate Together National School, Newtown Mount Kennedy; Scoil Naomh Iósaf, Baltinglass; Scoil San Eoin, Redcross; St Mary's Senior National School, Blessington; Scoil Mhuire Réalt na Mara, Brittas Bay; Our Lady's School, Rathdrum; SS Michael and Peter JS, Arklow and St Joseph’s, Glenealy - joined over 300 schools from across Ireland to plant native Irish saplings.

The school tree-planting initiative is supported by INTO, which provided the seedlings for the project. Many of the schools involved also arranged collections for Self Help Africa’s wider campaign, which aims to plant one million trees in Africa and 100,000 native trees in Ireland each year to support communities affected by climate change, offset the effects of harmful greenhouse gases, and also highlight the importance and value of tree-planting as a means of combatting global warming.

For each tree that a school puts into the earth, the charity plants 10 more in Africa in return. The school is then provided with the geo-location of where the trees are planted so they can look up their trees on Google Earth and share the locations for years to come.

Commenting on the role young people have to play in the battle to stem the rising tide of climate change, Mr McMahon added: “Young people are already actively engaged with initiatives like Green Schools, they are frequently the champions of waste reduction and recycling in the home, and they understand how important trees are to removing damaging greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.”

More information on Self Help Africa’s school tree-planting initiative is available at: https://selfhelpafrica.org/onemilliontrees/schools/