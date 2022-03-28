Wicklow school selected for Young Scientists’ primary science fair

Daniel Connolly (9), Liadan Kelly (10) and Fiadh Kelly (10) brush up on their knowledge at the Malahide Butterfly House in preparation for the Primary Science Fair, a highlight of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition for primary school students from 3rd to 6th class. Photo: Fennell Photography.

A Wicklow primary school has been shortlisted for this year’s Young Scientists’ competition for primary schools.

St Mary’s and St. Gerard’s NS in Enniskerry is one of 33 schools taking part in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) Primary Science Fair 2022, which takes place on Tuesday, March 29 and Wednesday, March 30.

The school’s project investigates the question ‘How do we see light and colour?’

For many young students, the Primary Science Fair is their first practical introduction into science related subjects.

This year, 40 projects from 33 schools across 12 counties will exhibit to a team of judges including alumni of the core BTYSTE. Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan, who won the BTYSTE in 2020, are two of this year’s judges.

Cormac said: “STEM forms such a crucial part of everyday life and it’s brilliant to see so many very young students coming up with such innovative ideas to inspire real change in the world.”

Alan added, “The Primary Science Fair is such an important platform for children to explore the possibilities of science. It’s brilliant to see the impact it has, with so many students going on to partake in the core BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition at secondary school level.”