Wicklow Sailing Club getting ready to host Round Ireland Race 2022

WICKLOW Sailing Club is gearing up for the SSE Renewables Round Ireland 2022 race, with the biennial event taking place for the first time since 2018.

The onset of the pandemic early in 2020 meant the race had to be initially postponed until August of that year. However, the whole event had to be cancelled once it became clear there were no signs of the country emerging from lockdown any time soon.

The Round Ireland is Ireland’s premier offshore yacht race, and the second longest race in the Royal Ocean Racing Club calendar. The first race took place in 1980 with only sixteen boats. It has grown steadily since then, annually attracting between60 and 70 entrants.

Wicklow Sailing Club Commodore Kyran O’Grady said: “Registration has opened for the race and already people are showing plenty of interest. Initially we postponed the 2020 race until later in the year but we had to cancel it because of Covid, and instead focused on organising things for 2022. We tried to get the 2020 event over the line but it just proved too much. We are delighted to be back and I would be 95 per cent to 100 per cent positive it will take place this June, unless something really drastic takes place.”

The closing date for entries is May 31st, while an Early Bird option ends on March 31st. Kyran has already received plenty of great feedback from the local community eager for the race to return.

“The people of Wicklow missed the Round Ireland. Plus there has also been a huge resurgence in sailing over the past couple of years. The race starts on June 18th and hopefully we will be having some form of festival at the Black Castle, in conjunction with the Round Ireland. We always have a few members of Wicklow Sailing Club taking part in the Round Ireland and all our members are looking forward to all the hard work involved in organising the event,” added Kyran.