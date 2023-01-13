Wicklow roads to close to facilitate safe removal of overhanging trees

Several road closures are due to take place in the Arklow Municipal District, between January 16 and February 3, to allow for the safe removal of overhanging trees.

After requesting that Coillte remove hazardous branches and overhanging trees along three sections of public road, Wicklow County Council have announced that a series of week-day only road closures will take place to facilitate the essential works.

These essential works will require the closure of the R752, at the Meetings of the Waters, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, between Monday, January 16 and Friday, January 20.

The R752 at Woodenbridge will also be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, between Monday, January 23 January and Friday, January 27, while the R747 at Woodenbridge will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, January 30 to 6 p.m. Friday, February 3 (24hrs) .

The works will be undertaken at Ballinamona, between the junctions with the L6184 (at Woodenbridge) and the L6183 (at Ballymorris).

Traffic management and alternative access routes will also be in place. Coillte respectfully requests the public to please follow on-road signage and apologises for any inconvenience caused by these necessary works.