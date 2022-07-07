Wicklow RNLI volunteer promotes water safety at Croke Park semi-final

3 July 2022; Volunteer Lifeboat crew from around Ireland promote the RNLI’s drowning prevention partnership with the GAA on the pitch at Croke Park during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final between Limerick and Galway. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Wicklow RNLI volunteer Stephen Kenny was amongst Lifeboat crew from around the island of Ireland who took to the pitch during Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final between Limerick and Galway at Croke Park, to promote the charity’s partnership with the GAA on water safety.

Before the match, RNLI volunteers, including Wicklow RNLI’s Stephen, unfurled a giant flag showing an all-weather lifeboat in action.

Formed in 2017, the RNLI and GAA water safety partnership aims to raise awareness of drowning prevention and to educate communities on how to stay safe in and around the water.

As part of the GAA Healthy Clubs’ programme, the partnership has seen RNLI Lifeboat crew visiting GAA clubs around Ireland to deliver water safety talks to all age groups.

Speaking about his experience on Sunday, Stephen said: “It was a great day, not just for being at Croke Park for the All-Ireland Hurling semi-final, but to have the opportunity to show, to thousands of people, the work that we are doing with the GAA.

“When people think of Wicklow, they think of the mountains with the sea below them. Our coastline is an important part of our county’s natural heritage; it stretches 60km along the Irish Sea.

“The RNLI and GAA partnership emphasises the importance of bringing messages of water safety to everyone across our community.”