Wicklow RNLI voluntary Deputy Lifeboat Authority retires

WICKLOW RNLI bid a fond farewell to Jason Byrne who completed his final exercise on Friday evening as a Deputy Lifeboat Authority.

Jason joined as a volunteer DLA during the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The role of a Deputy Lifeboat Authority is to authorise the launch of the lifeboat, provide leadership in the absence of the lifeboat operations manager or as delegated, and to ensure that all operational activities are carried out to maintain the lifeboats and all associated equipment in a constant state of readiness for launching on service.

Wicklow RNLI thank Jason for his commitment and dedication as a volunteer and wish him every success with all his future endeavours.