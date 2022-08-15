Wicklow RNLI rescues five people in Greystones and Magheramore

WICKLOW RNLI brought five safely people back to Wicklow Harbour on Saturday after responding to two separate incidents.

The first call out came at 4.30 p.m. when the all-weather lifeboat was launched from the South Quay and proceeded north to investigate reports of a vessel drifting south of Greystones Harbour.

A small angling boat was located a short time later south of Greystones Harbour near the Breaches buoy. Weather at the time was excellent with good visibility and calm conditions.

A quick inspection was carried out by Coxswain Nick Keogh and the vessel with three people on board was found to have suffered engine failure and unable to get back to shore without assistance. The boat was taken in tow to Greystones harbour by the lifeboat and the three people were landed safely ashore at 5.40 p.m.

The second call out came as the lifeboat was arriving back at Wicklow Harbour at 6.20 p.m., after reports of two people in difficulty at Magheramore. The lifeboat located a rigid inflatable boat with two people on board anchored off Magheramore beach after it suffered engine failure. The rib was taken in tow back to Wicklow Harbour and the two people were landed safely ashore at 7.30 p.m.

Speaking about the call out, volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer for Wicklow RNLI, Tommy Dover said: “When going afloat we would remind everyone to check their engine and fuel, always wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid, and carry a means of calling for help. If you see someone in difficulty on or near the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.”