Wicklow RNLI rescued two fishing boats on Friday

Volunteer officials at Wicklow RNLI have called for boat users to be prepared after rescuing two fishing vessels on Friday, including one that was taking on water.

The first callout came at 8:15am following a pager alert with the all-weather lifeboat RNLB Joanna and Henry Williams slipping its moorings at the South Quay and proceeding to the boat’s last reported position.

At 8:52am the drifting fishing vessel with two crew on board was located 16 miles offshore near the East Codling buoy. Weather conditions in the area were sea state slight with good visibility.

Coxswain Ciaran Doyle carried out an assessment of the vessel, which was found to have a damaged gearbox and shaft. As the vessel had no propulsion and was unable to return to port under its own power, it was decided the best course of action was to tow the vessel back to Wicklow. A towline was established just after 9am and course was set for Wicklow Harbour.

The fishing vessel was brought alongside the East Pier just before 12pm and the two fishermen were landed safely ashore.

The second callout for the all-weather lifeboat was just after 3:35pm in the afternoon. Two minutes later the lifeboat was alongside a fishing vessel drifting near the entrance of Wicklow Harbour.

Two volunteer lifeboat crew were transferred onto the vessel which was found to be taking on water and in danger of sinking.

Speaking after the callout, Coxswain Ciaran Doyle said: “We deployed our pump to supplement the vessel’s own pump to clear the hold of water, and once it was up and running, we were able to tow the vessel to the South Quay.”

The fishing vessel was secured alongside the South Quay just after 4pm and the fishermen landed safely ashore.

Speaking about the call out, Wicklow RNLI Press Officer, Tommy Dover said: “When going afloat we would remind everyone to check their engine and fuel, always wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid, and carry a means of calling for help. If you see someone in difficulty on or near the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.”