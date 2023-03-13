Wicklow RNLI involved in huge search for missing surfer off Magheramore Beach

A huge multi-agency search and rescue operation was mounted last Friday morning after reports of a surfer going missing off the Wicklow coast at Magheramore Beach.

Volunteer RNLI crews from Wicklow and Arklow were joined by a Coast Guard unit and the Coast Guard’s Rescue 116 helicopter in attempt to find the surfer in challenging conditions brought about by high winds.

First to the scene were the Wicklow RNLI volunteer crew, who were paged just after 8 a.m. on Friday.

The lifeboat crew consisted of Nicky Keogh, Peter Byrne, Ciaran Doyle, Carol Flahive, Alan Goucher and John Stapleton, and they were soon joined on scene by a crew from Arklow RNLI, Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 and the Wicklow/Greystones Coast Guard unit. The conditions on scene were quite challenging with a force 5-6 wind from the Northeast and a sea swell of 2-3 and sometimes 4 metres.

A thorough search was carried out and when the Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre was satisfied that all surfers were accounted for ashore, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station shortly before 10 a.m.

Speaking after the callout Wicklow RNLI Coxswain Nicky Keogh said: "The conditions at the scene were challenging but assistance from the air by Rescue 116 was invaluable.”

The RNLI advise surfers to always try to surf with someone else, especially in big swell. Surfers should look out for one another. They can raise the alarm in an emergency by calling 999 or 112 and asking for the coastguard.

The launch authorities for Friday’s callout were Mary Aldridge, Brendan Kavanagh and Joe Healey.