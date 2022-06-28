Wicklow RNLI called to help person drifting out to sea while tasked to search for missing dog

THE Wicklow RNLI all-weather lifeboat responded to two callouts on Monday, with the first occurring at midday and involving reports of a missing dog on a beach close to Greystones Harbour.

The lifeboat arrived on the scene around 30 minutes later and was soon stood down after the volunteer crew received word that the dog had been located and was safe.

As the lifeboat was returning to Wicklow town, they were contacted by the Coast Guard and tasked to investigate reports by beach lifeguards of a person drifting out to sea on an inflatable object one mile off Bray.

The lifeboat under the command of Coxswain Graham Fitzgerald diverted immediately and proceeded north for Bray, arriving on scene at 12.50 p.m. Contact was made with the beach lifeguards, who reported the person had been taken ashore by a passing vessel and was safe.

Speaking after the call out, Tommy Dover, Wicklow RNLI Lifeboat Press Officer, said: “Many of the emergencies we respond to involve inflatables and that is a key reason why we strongly advise against taking them to the beach.

"Inflatables are not designed for open water and it takes very little breeze for them to be swept out to sea much quicker than you can swim or paddle back to the beach. What may seem fun at first can turn into an extremely serious situation, in a matter of seconds.”