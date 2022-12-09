Wicklow residents raise €15,850 for Féileacáin and Holles Street

Funds raised will go to support the two worthy causes.

Wicklow native Conor Dickenson and his friends and family raised a whopping €15,850 for Féileacáin and Holles Street by running the Dingle Marathon in September.

The proud group of fundraisers, who were said to be overwhelmed by the generosity of the Wicklow community, handed over the magnificent donations to The National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street and Féileacáin on Monday.

Féileacáin is the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland, which is a not for profit organisation that provides support to anyone affected by the death of a baby during or after pregnancy.

Handing over of the donation was particularly poignant for Conor, who was inspired to raise the money by his own experiences with the two worthy causes.

“We lost our baby girl at full term, in labour, last January,” Conor said. “My wife Nidine almost lost her life giving birth and Holles street and Féileacáin were amazing with her throughout the whole thing. So, we just wanted to help them out and we wanted to help anyone who might have to go through what we went through in the future.

“Myself, a few friends and family took part in The Dingle Marathon in September, to raise money for them. There were five of us who took part, but a lot of family and friends travel down.”

Conor set up an iDonate page to collect funds, while also distributing sponsorship cards to his friends and some local store. Conor said that he was blown away by the level of support they received, particularly from strangers.

“We only handed over the cheque there on Monday. To be honest, we were overwhelmed with the amount of people that donated. We want to say thanks to those people, half of whom we don’t know.

"I’d like to thank everyone who helped organise the event, including my brother Neil Dickinson, his wife Louise Dickinson, Neil Banihan and Shane Dunne.”

“We might make the fundraiser an annual thing in the future. Whether we do or not, I think we’ll definitely be doing more fundraisers in the future.”