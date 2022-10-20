Wicklow recycling centre forced to close while Ashford records heaviest rainfall in Ireland

WICKLOW town managed to escape the majority of storm damage caused on Wednesday as heavy rainfall battered much of the country, but the nearby town of Ashford recorded the heaviest rainfall in all of Ireland.

On Wednesday morning the heaviest rainfall in the country was recorded at Ashford at 36 mm. Later that afternoon the weather station in Ashford had recorded a whopping 55mm of rainfall.

While some areas in Wicklow town experienced localised flooding, crews from Wicklow County Council and Wicklow Municipal District were out in force to alleviate any flooding issues and to ensure that all gullies were clear of obstacles such as a build-up of leaves.

In the morning Gardaí issued a warning to motorists advising them that traffic was moving very slowly northbound from Coyne’s Cross and the be aware of visibility issues and spot flooding on roads.

Other parts of Wicklow Municipal District were also impacted by the torrential downpour, which started overnight and lasted for most of the day.

Cllr Gail Dunne said: “I have to say I have never witnessed rain or conditions like it in my lifetime. The lightning and thunder only added to the whole situation.

"There was quite a lot of flooding in Glenealy and Ashford. There was also some flooding on the roads at St Patrick’s Road, Glebemount and outside the Grand Hotel. I have to compliment the Local Authority staff who were out al hours dealing with any issues caused by the torrential rain. They did a great job.”

Flooding early in the morning also caused the closure of the recycling centre at the Murrough.

District Administrator for Wicklow Municipal District, Joan Sinnott said: “Our crews were very busy and placed a focus on areas of Wicklow town which have flooded previously, like around Church Street.

"They were well prepared and we always make sure the gullies are all clear at this time of year, though some leaves had to be removed which were blocking some drains. We also had the fire services on stand-by should we have needed their assistance. We were fortunate there was a low tide as well. Our crews were out at night and throughout the day and put in a great effort.”