Wicklow receives €8.4 million for improved cycling and pedestrian infrastructure

The largest allocation, €1,684,000, will go toward Bray DART Interchange and bus terminus Improvements.

WICKLOW County Council has been allocated €8,409,000 from the NTA for walking and cycling infrastructure for 2023.

This substantial investment will fund Active Travel projects, contributing to the development of new and improved walking and cycling infrastructure across the county by 2025, and includes the development of segregated cycle lanes and widened footpaths, new walking and cycling bridges, and new pedestrian crossings.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: "Continuous and substantial funding for active travel across the country is a key commitment in the Programme for Government and a cornerstone of our Transport Strategies. Last year, all of the money allocated was drawn down by local authorities and I am confident that the same will happen this year. This will mean that communities across the country will be better connected with safe and people friendly corridors to visit friends, go to the shops, or cycle or walk to school, sports training or other activities.

"People very often think that Greenways, cycle-ways or walkways are primarily tourism amenities. Of course, they serve that purpose really well, but first and foremost they are about local people and improving local life, connecting suburbs, local villages or townlands that have often become disconnected from one another because of busy and dangerous roads. “

€415,000 was received for Arklow North Cycle and Pedestrian Improvements, with €400,000 going toward Arklow South Active Travel Improvements. €300,000 has been allocated towards an Active Travel Bridge linking Wicklow town Train Station to the Port Access route. A pedestrian crossing for Glenart will receive €175,000.

€1,684,000 will go toward bus terminus improvements at Bray DART interchange, while €350,000 will fund travel elements from Delgany village to Mill Road.

Bray Seafront Plaza receives €60,000 and Greystones Active Travel will receive €1,500,000 for the Pathfinder project.

Bus priority in Little Bray will receive €50,000 and the same amount has also been allocated to the Arklow Local Transport Plan. The River Dargle cycleway receives €50,000.

€40,000 will go toward the Convent Road one-way Active Travel Scheme. Cycling parking provisions in Wicklow will receive €35,000 and €100,000 has been allocated to the Active Travel Pathfinder, Rocky Road, access to the train station.

Greystones Local Transport Plan receives €30,000, and €300,000 goes toward pedestrian and cycling improvements on the Kilcoole Road, with €1.5 million allocated to the Greystones Active Travel Pathfinder Project. The Kilarney Road Active Travel route gets €60,000 and €150,000 goes toward the Bray Bridge footbridges and tie-ins.

Bray Main Street bus priority and decongestion receives €10,000. €10,000 also goes toward the Convent Avenue to Vevay Crescent Permeability Scheme.

€50,000 has been set aside for Arklow pedestrian and cycling improvements along the Dublin to Wexford road.

Blessington Main St to Deerpark Active Travel Scheme receives €150,000 and Kindlestown Road Cycle Scheme receives €10,000.

€900,000 goes toward Active Travel staff costs for Wicklow County Council and the Killincarrig Village Enhancement Scheme gets €240,000.

Ballyguilemore Active Travel facilities receive €200,000 and €400,000 goes toward Wicklow County Council’s Rapid Deployment Active Travel Measures. Wicklow Train Station travel and ride receives €40,000. Wicklow Rathnew Local Transport Plan gets €50,000 and the Baltinglass Active Travel River Crossing Study €50,000.

€70,000 has been allocated toward an urban footpath from Ashford to new developments, which was previously part of the 2022 package. €50,000 goes to the Priory Road footpath, also previously included in 2022 funding.

€30,000 has been set aside for Active Travel promotional costs.

A number of Safe Routes to School SRTS) also received funding, including separate €100,000 allocations for round one at SS Michael and Peter Junior School, St Kevin's National School, Greystones and St. John's Senior National School.