Wicklow radio journalist wins two National Student Media Awards

Podcaster and journalist Zara King presented the award on the night which Katie's friends and classmates accepted on her behalf.

WICKLOW native Katie Hackett won two awards for a radio documentary she produced as the National Student Awards returned to the Aviva Stadium for the first in-person awards since 2019.

The awards have been running for the past 22 years and students joined the ceremony from all over the country to be honoured for their hard work in media and journalism over the past twelve months.

Hosted by Oxygen.ie, the SMEDIAS are one of the most important dates in the student calendar and they allow students to showcase their work in Journalism, radio and TV production, broadcasting and writing to prominent figures from the Irish media industry to judge.

Katie Hackett of Wicklow town won two awards at the ceremony - Podcast of the Year and Radio Documentary of the Year for ‘Pressing Pause: A Six Month Adventure on the Great Blasket Island’. Unfortunately, Katie was unable to attend on the night but her awards were collected by classmates and friends presented by journalist and podcaster Zara King and radio legend Sean Defoe.

Judge Nicoline Greer said of Katie’s work: “This was a great choice of story that brings the listener on a journey into another experience. There is a nice use of sounds of the Blasket Island to transport the listener to another place. By zoning in on the experience of one character and her story the listener comes away with a real insight into what it was like to spend this time on the Great Blasket Island.”

The two awards Katie took home on the evening were the most of any individual student.

The awards were also visited by a number of famous faces and media leaders such as

Fionnan Sheahan, Ireland Editor of the Irish Independent, Aoife Moore of the Irish Examiner,

Ray D’Arcy, Sean Defoe, Zara King and Gavan Reilly.