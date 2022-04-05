Wicklow pupils impress as they compete in Texaco Children’s Art competition

Seán Kissane holding a work entitled ‘Why Are We Waiting? Let's Go!’ (left), by a pupil from Dominican College, Wicklow and another entitled ‘Blue Eye’, by a pupil from Crossbridge National School, Tinahely.

YOUNG Wicklow artists who submitted entries to this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition are currently having their works evaluated as the judging process gets underway.

Currently in its 68th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is the longest-running art sponsorship in Ireland.

Renowned Irish artists such as Graham Knuttel, Robert Balogh, Dorothy Cross and Bernadette Madden all took part in the competition in their youth, and it’s hoped this year’s competition will unearth some similarly talented and emerging artists.

Adjudicator Seán Kissane has been passing judgement over some of the entries, and was especially taken by the quality of some of the Wicklow entries. A pupil from the Dominican College Wicklow entered a work entitled ‘Why are we Waiting? Let’s Go!’, while another pupil from Crossbridge National School in Tinahely submitted their entry titled ‘Blue Eye’.

An entry from a pupil attending Newtownmountkennedy Primary School is called ‘Belmont Estate’.

Winners in the seven age categories, including one exclusively for artworks by young artists with special needs, will be announced in late May.