Wicklow punter defies the odds to scoop €15,000 EuroMillions win 

A punter in Co. Wicklow has had a weekend to remember thanks to a stunning Lotto coup using just three lucky numbers.

The luck was shining on the anonymous customer when they placed a €10 bet via their online BoyleSports account on numbers 3, 9 and 19 all to come out in the main EuroMillions draw on Friday evening.

It didn’t take long for their optimism to pay off as all three numbers were revealed, smashing odds of 1,500/1 in the process.

The run of numbers meant the lucky winner was able to log back into their account to see their balance topped up by a mega total of €15,010.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Congratulations to one of our Wicklow customers who only needed three lucky lotto numbers to pocket €15,000 profit. Well done to them for taking on the odds and we hope they enjoy the winnings!"