Wicklow public asked to consider all options before going to an acute hospital Emergency Department

THE Department of Public Health HSE Area C, which covers the east and south east, including Wicklow east, is endorsing the HSE appeal asking people to consider all options before going to an acute hospital Emergency Department due to the pressures caused by high numbers of people with influenza and Covid at the moment.

The appeal comes as Covid and influenza cases continue to increase rapidly. Notifications of RSV, which had been declining for several weeks, are also now increasing. It is expected these numbers may continue to increase for a number of weeks with many people becoming ill and will continue to seriously impact our hospitals and Emergency Departments.

Dr Carmel Mullaney, Consultant in Public Health Medicine and recently appointed Interim Area Director of Public Health HSE Area C, said: “The nature of infectious respiratory diseases is that social activity throughout the festive season leads to spread of infection in households, and through social and family gatherings during Christmas.

"We are likely to have higher numbers of people with flu and Covid throughout January, which will have an impact on our health services. However, we can all help to reduce the impact on those around us by staying at home if we are unwell, availing of Covid and flu vaccines, and avoid visiting vulnerable or elderly relatives if unwell.”

Those who believe they may be seriously ill and require emergency care should of course go to hospital. Less acutely unwell patients are asked to consider HSE Injury Units, GPs, out-of-hours GP services and seeking advice from pharmacists before attending ED.

You can visit or phone your local pharmacy if you feel unwell. Pharmacists are qualified healthcare professionals. They can give you medicines you can buy without a prescription, medicines you have a prescription for, advice on minor illnesses, and can tell you if you need to see a GP.

GPs are running additional clinics during this time of high pressure. If you urgently need to see a GP outside their clinic hours, you can contact your local GP out-of-hours service.

Advice on how to manage symptoms such as coughs, colds, sore throats, is also available on the HSE website www.hse.ie

While this surge of winter virus infections was predicted and planned for, the trends being seen are following the more pessimistic of predicted models, and also appear to be increasing earlier than had been hoped.

Dr. Mullaney added: “It’s not too late for people to get their flu vaccine, or their Covid booster, if they are due. Vaccination is an effective, safe way to protect you and people around you from flu or Covid.

Covid and flu are widely circulating in the community, for protection reasons everyone is asked to keep up-to-date with their free Covid booster vaccines. Those aged 18-49 can now get a second booster dose which can be booked online.

The Shoreline Greystones is the Wicklow vaccination centre for the latest rollout of the Covid vaccination.

You can also book vaccinations at certain pharmacies across county Wicklow, including Adrian Dunne Pharmacy, Boots, Cunningham’s Pharmacy, Dargle Valley Pharmacy, Pure Pharmacy, and Vance and Wilson Chemists. In Greystones, you can book a Covid booster at Boots or McGleenan’s Pharmacy, while in Kilcoole, visit Mac Sherry’ s Pharmacy. Near Wicklow town there is Michael Collins Pharmacy, O’Dwyer’s Pharmacy, Rathnew Pharmacy and Tierney’s Pharmacy, Rathdrum. Further south, in Arklow visit Armstrong Life Pharmacy or McGorisks Pharmacy and in the west, visit Baltinglass Pharmacy, Blessington Pharmacy Limited, McGreals Pharmacy Blessington and Tinahely Pharmacy.