Wicklow property prices rising at faster rate than national average

Wicklow house prices continued to rise during first six months of the year.

THE latest Residential Property Price Barometer from IPAV, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers, covering the first half of 2022 shows an overall price increase of 8.64 per cent in Wicklow compared to the previous six months, which surpasses the national average rise of 6.36 per cent.

IPAV’s Barometer records prices actually achieved by auctioneers rather than asking prices, for three and four-bedroom semi-detached homes and two-bedroom apartments.

From July to December of 2021, a two-bed apartment in County Wicklow cost on average €235,000, which rose by 6.81 per cent to €251,000 from January to June of this year.

A three-bed semi cost on average €351,000 during the final six months of last year, and rose to 382,000 during the first six months of this year, an increase of 8.83 per cent. The average bed of a four-ned was €428,000 from June to January last year, and rose by 10.28 per cent during the first six months of this year, representing a rise of 10.28 per cent.

Pat Davitt, IPAV Chief Executive, said however, that there was a noticeable change nationally in the level of increases in the latter two months.

“In the first four months the overall increase would have been of the order of 10per cent but changes during May and June brought the six months figure to 6.36 per cent. “In the latter two months the practice of increasing reserves - where the price expectations of neighbourhood sellers tend to escalate when a property achieves a particular level - had almost disappeared.”

He said in the period ahead the level of price increases is likely to slow further.

“In the next six months we would expect prices to taper to about the 2 per cent mark with some of the more expensive areas experiencing no increases at all,” said Mr Davitt.