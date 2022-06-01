Wicklow producers to showcase wares at Bloom festival in the Phoenix Park

Wicklow will be strongly represented at the Bord Bia Bloom festival over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The celebrated outdoor festival, now in its 16th year, will be held in-person following two virtual events.

From Wicklow, seven exhibitors spanning showgarden designers to food and drinks producers, and crafts designers and will be among those featured at this year’s event.

Kilmacanogue’s Robert Moore has designed another show garden, the ‘Enable Ireland Respite Garden’ represents the journey into adulthood and independence and the importance of respite for those who experience the day-to-day challenges of living with a disability.

Planting in the garden is inspired by the rural setting of Rathmore House in Wicklow, which provides respite for Enable Ireland’s adult service owners. It merges the structured and wistful, with flowing grasses such as Stipa and Deschampsia mixing with foxgloves, Gypsophila and salvia. Acer Palmatum ‘Bloodgood’ and Prunus Serrula provide layers of contrasting texture.

It is one of 19 stunning show gardens, which are among the most popular attractions at the event.

Four food and drink producers from Wicklow will be present at the festival’s Food Village.

These are the family-run artisanal bakery, Daisy Cottage Farm of Ballinacor, Miena’s Nougat from the Glen of Imaal, Newtownmountkennedy’s Wicklow Way Wines and Sussed (Wicklow Rapeseed) from Hawkstown Lower.

The area is set to be a hive of activity with more than 80 food and drink producers showcasing the best of Irish produce.

The Quality Kitchen stage will feature some of Ireland’s leading chefs including Neven Maguire, Rory O’Connell, Fiona Uyema, Catherine Fulvio, Edward Hayden, Gary O’Hanlon, Shane Smith, Mark Moriarty, JP McMahon and Brian McDermot.

The Irish Craft Village, supported by Design amd Craft Council Ireland, presents a selection of work from some of Ireland’s most creative designers and makers.

OlannMor, which produces chunky knits and weaving, and Kaiko Studio’s home accessories, lighting and jewellery will be showcased in the Craft Village.

Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO said, “Bord Bia is delighted to return to the Phoenix Park for our annual showcase of the best of Irish gardening, horticulture, food and drink. It’s great to once again bring together the many talented people who are a part of Bord Bia Bloom, from garden designers and growers; to food producers, conservationists, chefs, musicians and artists.

"Bord Bia has made additional efforts this year to maintain a safe and environmentally sound space for all to enjoy, while ensuring that visitors come away enthused about how they can enhance their outdoor environments in a sustainable way. Whether you’re a regular attendee, a new gardening enthusiast, or simply looking to enjoy a great day out, there’s plenty to inspire people over the five days.”

The festival will also include a new outdoor nursery village and a showcase of gardening from community groups nationwide.

The event will also have a focus on the environment and sustainability.

Bloom will take place from Thursday, June 2 to Monday, June 6 at the Phoenix Park.

Visitors are advised to book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

More information is available at bordbiabloom.com.