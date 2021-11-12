Wicklow Port will be the operations base for Codling Wind Farm creating up to 200 jobs

WICKLOW Port has been announced as the preferred location for Codling Wind Park’s operations and maintenance base, providing a major economic boost to Wicklow town.

The new base will provide offices, warehousing and vessel berthing facilities, as well as an operations control centre. This will enable the safe operation and maintenance of Codling Wind Park over its expected 30-year operational lifetime.

A total of 115 jobs are anticipated during the construction and operational phases, while 75 new and long-term jobs will be created in areas such as maintenance, technician, engineering, administration, and other roles.

Read More

Arno Verbeek, Project Director of the Codling Wind Park project, made the announcement on Friday morning at a presentation held in Tinakilly House, Rathnew.

He said: “We are delighted to announce Wicklow Port as our preferred long-term home and deliver on our commitment to bring investment to local communities and businesses. With a long and successful history as both a fishing and commercial port, Wicklow is the perfect choice for our base. We look forward to working with Wicklow County Council and all the existing port users to bring our plans to fruition in a collaborative way in the years ahead.

“We have been encouraged by the tremendous local support for the project so far and progressing our Operations and Maintenance base plans will allow us to engage more deeply with local residents, businesses, the marine community and community organisations. We very much look forward to this, as we want the community to be involved in the Codling Wind Park project as it develops.”

Construction of the new base, which could get underway in early 2025, will see the creation of an additional 40 temporary jobs.

The location of the maintenance base in Wicklow Port will also provide potential benefits include training, retraining and apprenticeship opportunities in the local area, with Clermont Campus and KWETB all involved. There will also be opportunities for local businesses to support the planning, design, construction, and ongoing operation of the new base.

​​​​​​​