Wicklow pharmacists to attend meeting to discuss community care

PHARMACISTS from across Wicklow are gathering in Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny next week for an Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) meeting focussed on growing the healthcare pharmacies can provide in communities.

The meeting on Monday, October 24 will be attended by many of the 50 pharmacists currently based in Wicklow. Key items on the agenda will be expanding the availability of contraception in pharmacies, the need for a Chief Pharmaceutical Officer in Ireland and proposals on how to address a growing shortage of pharmacists in Ireland.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, IPU President Dermot Twomey said: “Community pharmacy is the most accessible part of the healthcare system.

"Each year there are 78 million visits to community pharmacy outlets, or 19 visits per annum per man, woman, and child in the State. Community pharmacy is at the heart of practically every community with over half of the Irish population living within one kilometre of their local pharmacy.

“A key priority for the IPU is providing women in Wicklow with convenient access to oral contraception without prescription direct from a pharmacy.

"This is already available to women in the UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand and other countries, Ireland should not be an outlier.”

The essential role that pharmacies play in delivering healthcare in the community has been ably demonstrated during the COVID pandemic and in particular over the course of a series of national lockdowns.”

A poll released by Ipsos MRBI last year found that local pharmacists were the most trusted professional group in the country with a trust rating of 98 per cent.

“However, pharmacies are under increasing pressure to sustain the level of service locally. A growing shortage of pharmacists and increasing challenges attracting and retaining suitably qualified people within the profession is fast becoming a major concern,” warned Mr Twomey.

“We need government action to increase the number of education places in Ireland for pharmacists. We also need to examine the regulations the profession operates under to remove time consuming red tape that provides no benefit to patients.”

Mr Twomey said that with adequate resources including additional pharmacists, this sector is ripe for expansion, and we all want to be empowered to do more for our patients.

Pharmacists are also campaigning for the introduction of a range of new clinical services in community pharmacies. This includes the roll-out of a national Community Pharmacy-based Triage Programme including a Minor Ailment Scheme, use of Emergency Medicines, and Minor Injuries.