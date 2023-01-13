Wicklow people urged to be aware of J1 Visa deadline for this summer

Wicklow people looking to travel to the United States on a J1 Visa this summer need to know the application cut-off dates.

Those looking to go on a J1 this summer should apply before January 31 to ensure they obtain their desired travel date in May. However, those wanting to depart in June can still apply up to February 28.

The US Embassy has appointment dates set for as early as late January, enabling students to have their J1 secured earlier than ever before.

Well-known travel and overseas work specialist provider USIT will hold information sessions throughout January in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Sligo and Galway.

USIT says those intending to leave for "their summer of a lifetime" in May will need to apply for their J1 by January 31, with February 28 the deadline set for those looking to depart in June.

CEO of USIT, Vicki Cunningham said: "We really can’t stress enough how important it is for students to apply for their J1 by the end of January in order to secure a May departure date and make the most of their summer this year.

"This is just one step we’ve taken to ensure we offer students the most streamlined process possible to obtain their J1 visa this summer and compete with the growing demand for the J1 programme."

Speaking about her own J1 experience with USIT in New York last summer, Ruth Tighe a student from UCD said: "The best advice I have for someone thinking of doing a J1 would be to start the application process early and also to use the USIT job portal to find a job unless you have a job set in stone from an already established connection."

A spokesperson from the Department of Foreign Affairs said: "The J1 visa programme is a valuable part of facilitating mutually beneficial and enriching exchanges between the US and Ireland, and we were happy to see participation return in strong numbers last summer.

"Through the J1, thousands of Irish people have had the incredible opportunity to work and travel in the US. This programme ensures the continuity of Ireland’s strong people-to-people relations with the United States, and we look forward to seeing continued high levels of interest for the upcoming J1 season."