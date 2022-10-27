Wicklow people aged 55 and over encouraged to get back to playing music

MUSIC Network and Wicklow County Council Arts Office are inviting Wicklow residents aged 55 and over to get back to playing music.

They are being invited to join an exciting music project with Trio Táin, comprising renowned musicians Aisling Ennis (harp), Vourneen Ryan (flute/recorder) and Robin Panter (violin/viola).

The focus of this project is on returning to playing an instrument and sharing the joy of group music-making. Participants will receive tuition from the trio on harp, flute, recorder, violin or viola from November 2022 to March 2023. Tuition is free, and instruments can be provided if necessary for the project's duration.

Applicants must be aged 55 or over, residents of County Wicklow, and have previous experience playing music. Some experience of reading music is welcomed.

The project will be based at Wicklow County Campus, Clermont House, Newrath, Rathnew, Co Wicklow. To apply, either visit www.musicnetwork.ie or phone 01 4750224. The closing date for applications is 8th November 2022, at 2pm.

Wicklow County Arts Officer, Jenny Sherwin, stated: “Drawing on the musical backgrounds of ensemble-in-residence Trio Táin, the tuition programme will offer participants the opportunity to explore music from baroque, classical, folk, pop and world genres.”

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley, said that Wicklow County Council’s new County Development plan specifies a commitment to making provision for the county as an ‘Age Friendly’ region. This Music Residency is a good example of a series of actions the County Council will take to fulfil this commitment over the course of the Plan 2022-2028.

Commenting on the announcement, CEO of Music Network, Sharon Rollston, said: “We are thrilled to announce the call out for this our second Wicklow Teaching Residency in partnership with Wicklow County Arts Office. It follows on from Making Music with Sonamus, giving more people the opportunity to pick up their instrument again and rekindle their love of music. We warmly welcome Aisling, Vourneen and Robin on board, who will guide and inspire participants with their vast musical knowledge and expertise.”

Between November 2022 and March 2023 participants will receive eight one-to-one instrumental lessons in addition to three group lessons with others playing the same instrument. The project will conclude with three large ensemble sessions, where all participants will join the professional musicians to play the music learned during the project. As well as playing together, participants will meet for three coffee sessions for chats on wide-ranging musical topics and more.

Participants must be available on all project dates (please visit www.musicnetwork.ie or phone 01 4750224 for details). While the preference is for in-person events wherever possible, lessons can take place via video call if necessary, in which case technical support to enable online learning will be offered to participants.

Places are limited to 15. Priority will be given on a first come first served basis, however additional selection criteria include the availability of teaching slots, geographical spread throughout the county, availability of instruments, playing experience and ability to partake in the full programme.

The Wicklow Teaching Residency is presented by Wicklow County Council Arts Office and Music Network. This initiative is funded by Creative Ireland.