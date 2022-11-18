Wicklow parish halls and community centres get €308,834 fund to help with energy bills

Minister of State, Joe O’Brien TD and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

Kirikee Hall is among the community halls in County Wicklow currently in need of funding.

SUPPORT worth €308,834 has been made available to help Wicklow’s parish halls and community centres with their energy bills.

On Friday the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State, Joe O’Brien TD, announced a new €10 million Community Support Fund to provide small grants to a diverse range of local community groups to assist with their running costs.

These include parish halls, community centres, local development associations, social clubs, senior citizen groups, men’s sheds and women’s sheds. Each county has an allocation of funding from the main pot and in Wicklow €308,000 has been allocated.

Local TD Minister Simon Harris said: “I am delighted to announce that the Government’s new Community Support Fund will provide €308,834 worth of grants to a wide range of local Wicklow community groups to help with their running costs.

“I fully appreciate the fantastic work carried out by volunteers in our communities across County Wicklow and today I am glad to see this work recognised.”

This funding can also be used by community groups to carry out small upgrade works and to purchase equipment to support their activities such as laptops and printers, lawnmowers, training equipment.

Groups seeking funding to help with energy costs or any of the above should contact Wicklow’s Local Community Development Committee.