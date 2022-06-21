Wicklow parents of children starting school urged to pick up a book bag

Parents of children starting school in Wicklow in September are being encouraged to collect their free book bags from their local library.

A ‘My Little Library Book Bag’ is available free for every Wicklow child starting school in 2022 to help them to prepare for this big step.

Children and their parents or guardians can collect the bags at any library throughout the county. The bags contain three books on starting school, making friends and being comfortable to be yourself, their own library card and other items.

Wicklow Green Party TD Steven Matthews said the project is “a wonderful initiative which will assist young children in the transition to primary school and ensure that every child can benefit from reading and stories”.

Deputy Matthews said 19,000 book bags have been collected nationally since the scheme started in April.

“I would encourage every parent with a child starting school in September to visit their local library during the summer break to collect their free bag of books. Each book bag contains three books on starting school, making friends and developing self-confidence, a story card on visiting the library, a postcard the child can write or draw on and give to their new teacher, a special library card and a ‘My Little Library’ cardholder. The young readers will be invited to continue their journey with the library and refill their bag with borrowed books.

“The My Little Library Book Bags will be available for collection until the start of the 2022/2023 academic year in September. This initiative is one of many measures that the Green Party is implementing in Government to transform supports for early years in Ireland”, Deputy Matthews concluded.

Separately, Greystones Library have received a range of new children’s books in Ukrainian. Wicklow County Library Services shared a short clip on social media of some of the new books, which are now available for readers to borrow.