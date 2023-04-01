Wicklow on track to surpass social and affordable housing targets

Minister Simon Harris said the Garden County had surpassed this year’s social housing build target of 226 homes, with 379 delivered in 2023 so far.

The county’s Local Authority/Affordable Housing Funding Target of 28 houses in 2023 was also exceeded, with 102 dwellings set to be delivered by the local authority and a further 94 in the pipeline through the Land Development Agency.

Announcing the positive news, Minister Harris said that he was delighted that County Wicklow is on course to surpass its targets for building brand new social and affordable housing, in order to continue to support those in need of housing assistance.

“Solving the housing crisis is one of the Government’s highest priorities, and it is encouraging to see that the work we are doing across County Wicklow is now showing results,” Minister Harris said.

“We are now on track to exceed social housing delivery by 7 per cent across the county, an incredible result and one I would like to commend and congratulate everyone who is working hard to address this issue and continue to honour the Government’s commitment to tackling the housing crisis.

“Along with this, County Wicklow is also now en route to deliver more than five times the original target set for 2023. In conjunction with nearly 100 homes set for completion by the Land Development Agency, these developments will be fantastic additions to our communities, enabling and supporting those over the social housing threshold to secure their own homes.

“Although our work is by no means finished, it is great to see such positive developments, and I hope to see this trend continue well into the future.” Minister Harris concluded.