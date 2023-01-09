Wicklow NCT Centre experiences third highest pass rate increase in the country

The car testing centre in Arklow had an NCT pass rate of 58.06 per cent in 2022, a sizeable 4.71 percentage point increase on the previous year that constituted the third highest jump in the country.

An Independent.ie analysis found that the pass rate at the Arklow NCT Centre at the Croghan Industrial Estate, on the Emoclew Road, was 3.77 per cent higher than national average of 54.29 per cent.

Car owners in Deansgrange, Dublin were most likely to see their cars pass the NCT, with a success rate of 62.65 per cent. This was closely followed by Abbeyfeale in County Limerick (60.58 per cent) and Killarney in County Kerry (59.87 per cent).

Two-thirds of all NCT centres increased their pass rate in 2022 compared to the previous year, with Castlerea in Roscommon seeing the biggest change, rising from 38.12 per cent in 2021 to 45.81 per cent last year. This was followed by Longford, which saw a jump of 6.79 per cent, and Arklow, where pass rates rose by 4.71 percentage points.

At just 40.01 per cent, Derrybeg in Donegal had the lowest success rate of all the 49 NCT centres. Motorists getting their cars tested in Cavan town and Clifden in Galway also faired poorly, with just 42.25 per cent and 43.96 per cent of cars passing inspection there in the last 12 months.

The figures show a deep regional divide, with nine of the ten centres with the lowest pass rates all located in Connacht or Ulster. With a pass rate of just 45.83 per cent, Carlow had the lowest pass rate in Leinster. Of the ten inspection sites with the highest success rates in the country, just one – Ballinasloe in Galway – is located outside of Munster and Leinster.

Across the country, a total of 1,396,024 cars were tested last year, which represents a drop off on the 1,418,852 inspections conducted in 2021. A total of 14 testing centres had pass rates of below 50 per cent, while the national average of 54.29 per cent was up more than 1.5 per cent on the previous year.

Across the country, 6.23 per cent of all cars tested were deemed unsafe to drive after their initial test, an increase of almost 0.5 per cent on the previous year.

A spokeswoman for NCT service operator Applus said that overall pass rates have “remained consistent over the years”, adding that “the test is not a diagnostic of the condition of the vehicle. Responsibility rests with the owner to ensure a vehicle is maintained in a roadworthy condition at all times when in use in a public place.”