Wicklow Naturally’s ‘Farm to Fork Trails’ launched

Farm to Fork Trails have been launched as part of the Wicklow Naturally food promotion campaign. The launch was hosted by renowned chef Catherine Fulvio in the gardens of Ballyknocken House and Cookery School.

The Farm to Fork Trails will include guided and self-guided tours throughout County Wicklow.

The trails aim to showcase the best of Wicklow food and drinks producers and providers, connecting the visitors’ experience from Farm to Fork and offering a true taste of the Garden County.

From fine dining in historic houses, vegetable growing in walled gardens, traditional farms producing Wicklow beef and lamb, to innovative producers, brewers, distilleries and even a winery, Wicklow has much to offer. With a variety of experiences such as afternoon teas, cookery classes, foraging tours and chocolate making classes, there really is something for everyone.

Wicklow Naturally is a new food and drink brand set up to champion the county’s food and drink producers.

It was formed by a collaboration of food and drink representatives, Wicklow County Council, Local Enterprise Office, County Wicklow Partnership and LEADER following the launch of the county’s food and drink strategy in 2019.

Welcoming guests Catherine Fulvio said: “I’m very proud to be a part of Wicklow Naturally. I think it’s one of the most important initiatives in County Wicklow. A rising tide lifts all boats, and if we all work together, there is no limit to what we can achieve.“

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley, thanked the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine for funding this project under the Rural Innovation Development Fund and added: “This will stimulate agri-business and tourism in the County and put Wicklow Naturally on the map nationally and internationally.”

Speaking at the launch, Paula Johnston, Executive Director of An Tairseach Organic Farm, said that she was looking forward to welcoming participants on the trails to An Tairseach for refreshments, and to showing them around the gardens where the produce is grown, with an opportunity to stock up on seasonal organic produce in the farm shop.

Lorraine Aspill from Daisy Cottage Farm also spoke with passion and enthusiasm about cooking a batch of scones with her visitors and serving them with tea following a farm walk.

The Farm to Fork Trails have been developed and curated by Wicklow Naturally. Guided tours include return coach travel to several destinations such as farms, historic houses, food and drinks producers, farmers markets.

Self-guided tours can be facilitated also. It is hoped that the initiative will further enhance the reputation of County Wicklow as a great destination for quality food and drink.

Brian Gleeson, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, noted that “The Wicklow Naturally Farm to Fork Food Trails bring the participants from beekeepers to breweries, from chocolate to cheese, offering delicious tastings while traversing the fabulous Wicklow Countryside.”

Wicklow Naturally will host several trails throughout the year, with details on their website wicklownaturally.ie and regular updates on their social media channels.