Wicklow National Learning Network students make sizeable donation

Students from the National Learning Network (NLN) in Arklow presented a cheque of €520 to Mary O’Brien of Arklow Cancer Support last week.

The substantial donation was made possible thanks to a highly successful fundraising coffee morning, which was organised by NLN’s fantastic students.

Graciously accepting the the donation, Director of Services and founding member of Arklow Cancer Support, Mary O’Brien said: “I just want to say thank you to all the staff and students here. The National Learning Network Arklow is a place that is very dear to my heart.”

NLN instructor Sara Gahan said: “Staff and students at NLN would like to give a special thanks to all the local businesses who donated prizes for our raffle. We are delighted to present this cheque to Mary, as it is for such a good cause.”

The National Learning Network Arklow provide free education and training courses to those with extra support needs or mental health illnesses. NLN enrol students on a continuous basis, throughout the year.

If you’re interested in an education or training course, you can call the centre on 0402 31370.