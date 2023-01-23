Wicklow

Wicklow National Learning Network students make sizeable donation

Pictured are Sara Gahan, Niall Alanidi, Jessy Kinsella, Sarah Jane Black, Azamat Takaev, Karen Kinch, Mary O'Brien (Arklow Cancer Support), Adam Rowlands and Ben Kelly. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured are Sara Gahan, Niall Alanidi, Jessy Kinsella, Sarah Jane Black, Azamat Takaev, Karen Kinch, Mary O'Brien (Arklow Cancer Support), Adam Rowlands and Ben Kelly. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured are Sara Gahan, Niall Alanidi, Jessy Kinsella, Sarah Jane Black, Azamat Takaev, Karen Kinch, Mary O'Brien (Arklow Cancer Support), Adam Rowlands and Ben Kelly. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured are Sara Gahan, Niall Alanidi, Jessy Kinsella, Sarah Jane Black, Azamat Takaev, Karen Kinch, Mary O'Brien (Arklow Cancer Support), Adam Rowlands and Ben Kelly. Pic: Jim Campbell

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

Students from the National Learning Network (NLN) in Arklow presented a cheque of €520 to Mary O’Brien of Arklow Cancer Support last week.

The substantial donation was made possible thanks to a highly successful fundraising coffee morning, which was organised by NLN’s fantastic students.

Graciously accepting the the donation, Director of Services and founding member of Arklow Cancer Support, Mary O’Brien said: “I just want to say thank you to all the staff and students here. The National Learning Network Arklow is a place that is very dear to my heart.”

NLN instructor Sara Gahan said: “Staff and students at NLN would like to give a special thanks to all the local businesses who donated prizes for our raffle. We are delighted to present this cheque to Mary, as it is for such a good cause.”

The National Learning Network Arklow provide free education and training courses to those with extra support needs or mental health illnesses. NLN enrol students on a continuous basis, throughout the year.

If you’re interested in an education or training course, you can call the centre on 0402 31370.

