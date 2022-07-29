Wicklow Municipal District to form new committee to enhance Twin Towns ties

The Committee presented a gift to Mayor Johannes acknowledging the continued friendships between both town.

Mayor of Eichenzell Johannes Rothmund with Claire Gallagher of the Wicklow and District St Patrick's Day Committee.

WICKLOW Municipal District intends to establish a committee to strengthen the links between Wicklow town and its Twin Towns in Germany, France and Wales.

The Wicklow St Patrick’s Day Committee carried out a presentation at the start of July’s monthly Municipal District meeting, having been invited over to Eichenzell to partake in the 200th birthday celebrations of the area of Fulda.

Garrett O’Reilly, Geoff Kane and Tara Gargan of the Wicklow St Patrick’s Day Committee spoke in the Council Chamber of just how seriously the citizens of Eichenzell take being twinned with Wicklow town. Signs for Wicklow town are evident in the town centre and all entrances to the town.

Cllr Irene Winters recalled when efforts were first made to twin Wicklow town with Eichenzell back in 2009, and was keen to enhance the links between both towns.

“We need to encourage as much interaction as possible. It’s a beautiful town with so much to offer. They are looking for young people to live there, and have reduced childcare costs to encourage people. They are also involved a lot in renewable energy.

“They are engaged with us both culturally and economically. They want to engage with the people of our community, and we want to engage with their community, and the more we can encourage that, the better.”

Cllr Shay Cullen was a recent visitor to Wurzburg as part of a Wicklow County Council delegation, and during the trip he also paid a visit to Eichenzell.

“The interest they have in the whole twinning area was mind blowing, and to be honest it took me by surprise,” he said.

“I don’t want this to just be about twinning between Wicklow town and Eichenzell, I want it to be for the District. We need to make it bigger than just the town.

“The whole school area and exchanges is something we need to go after. They will get so much from coming over here, as will our kids culturally going over there.”

Cllr John Snell also felt there was more that could be done to capitalise on twinning opportunities.

“We are in an ideal position to put something together and work on it collectively, providing opportunities for both areas. With schools language also comes into it.

“We have kids in our District looking to speak French and German, and there are also German kids looking to learn English.

“There are also loads of sporting clubs who would be interested as well. Employment opportunities is something else we need to look into.”

He also praised the Wicklow St Patrick’s Day Committee for hosting the German visitors during St Patrick’s Day celebrations this year.

“I have to commend the Committee for the amount of effort they put into hosting our visitors. We see them on the band stand during the parade and that’s it. There is no connection and that’s something we are going to work on.

“It would be beautiful to host some of our own visitors for the Wicklow Regatta 2023.”

The committee members were invited over to Eichenzell by visiting dignitaries who were over in Wicklow back in Arch enjoying the St Patrick’s Day Parade.

During their visit they met with the Mayor of Eichenzell, Joanne’s Rothmund, and the head of the Eichenzell town twinning group Brigit Kompel.

The group of Wicklow guests were brought on a guided tour of the sympathetically renovated Town Hall in Eichenzell Castle, during which they were also taken to a local community area, Eichenzeller Wartturm, which is currently being run by a local hiking group, and features the availability of solar charge points for cyclists, as well as picnic tables and a serving area to facilitate community events.

Later that same evening Deputy Chair of the Eichenzell Twinning Committee, Andrea Harms, brought the Wicklow delegation to dinner at a community Bier Garden, which supports people with intellectual disabilities.

Later in their trip they were brought to visit Point Alpha, which was the former Iron Curtain crossing point between East and West Germany. Andrea also brought the group on a walking tour of the city of Fulda, including Fulda Cathedral, founded in 744 by Stormy, a disciple of St Boniface.

They also visited the site of 200th year anniversary celebrations taking place in Castle Fasanerie, which ended with a spectacular water and light show.

Crafted knitwear from Shuttle Knit Ireland, located in Wicklow town, was presented to the hosts as a gift of thanks for all their hospitality.

Cllr Gail Dunne commented: “Anyone who has been over there will be able to tell you how beautiful it is. There’s no doubt, they do it better than us.

“I was over there in 2009 where they had a function for the twinning with Wicklow town, and over 400 people attended. Tickets sold out after 18 minutes. It shows how seriously they took it.

“We have to be realistic, to do all this will cost money. It’s something we need to look at from a budgetary perspective, but it would be the best money we ever spent as a Council.”

Cllr Mary Kavanagh suggested involving host families providing visitors from Wicklow’s twin towns with accommodation.

“More people would be encouraged to open their doors to people because it will be reciprocated. We have to try a lot harder.”

There is currently €6,000 set aside in the Wicklow Municipal District budget for twinning. A Committee will be formed to enhance Wicklow’s status as a Twin Town, which will be led by the Wicklow St Patrick’s Day Committee.

Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, stated: “This can’t be a town thing, it has to be the District.

“It can’t be a box ticking exercise and schools and clubs are something we need to look at. It needs much bigger input from all of us.”