Wicklow Municipal District Cllrs voice support for 30km/h limit outside schools

There are two options available to reduce speed limits outside schools to 30km.

THE elected members of Wicklow Municipal District are in favour of introducing a 30km speed limit outside schools as part of a speed limit review being carried out by Wicklow County Council.

Speaking at last Monday’s meeting of Wicklow Municipal District, Executive Engineer Brian O’Sullivan said Councillors keen to reduce the limit to 30km outside schools had two options.

“You could have a fixed 30km limit or a periodic limit which would only operate during school times. The second option would require electronic signs ad requires a bit more work.”

Each electronic sign costs in the region of €3,500 and two must be placed outside each relevant school.

Cllr John Snell commented: “I would be in favour of reducing the speed limits outside schools during school hours. I hope we have the funding available for the signs. The periodic limit would incorporate the summer holidays and would only operate during school hours.”

Pre-Draft Consultations on the speed limit review were undertaken in 2021/2022 with the members of Wicklow County Council, An Garda Síochána, District Engineers, adjoining Local Authorities and TII.

That was followed pre-draft consultation a schedule of proposed amendments was issued to each Municipal District in early/mid 2022 for their consideration.

In total 257 submissions and representations were received by Wicklow County Council which consisted of approximately 328 individual proposals or objection or changes. Of the 257 submissions received, 30 submissions relate to roads within Wicklow Municipal District.

The elected members were asked to consider the report and provide feedback on the submissions and final proposals.

Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, wanted the speed limit reduced in Brittas Bay.

“The Glen Turn to Brittas Bay road, the R750, is a coast road with no restrictions in terms of ramps. The issue is particularly serious in Brittas Bay. It’s treacherous during winter and even more so during the summer. People are in fear of their lives coming out of their own driveways. If we reduce the limit down to 50km then we are hopefully reducing the chances of someone getting killed.”

The final set of draft bye-laws will be prepared to include any amendments or changes. The final draft bye-laws will then be issued to the elected members in advance of a full council meeting in Quarter 1 of 2023 where it is envisaged that the bye-laws will be adopted by the members of Wicklow County Council.