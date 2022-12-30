Wicklow mourns the passing of LGFA giant John Bermingham

Tributes have been pouring in from County Wicklow and beyond after beloved referee and major figure in Coolkenno and Wicklow LGFA John Bermingham passed away this week.

Hailing from Killinure, Tullow the supremely popular referee, who volunteered and coached within the Coolkenno GAA club and the county, was the adored husband to wife Joan and a loving father to children Lorcan, Amey, Shauna, Rachel and Shane.

A funeral mass celebrating John’s life will take place at St Finian’s Church in Kilquiggan on Saturday, December 31 at 11 a.m.

Social media has been awash with tributes to John’s generous nature since his untimely passing. One shocked commenter said, “Truly sorry to read of John's passing. Always so light-hearted and good humoured”, while another recalled, “he was always so helpful and friendly – a true gentlemen.”

A spokesperson for the Leinster Ladies Gaelic Football Association also paid tribute, saying: “Leinster LGFA extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of popular Leinster referee, John Bermingham, who passed away this morning after a short illness.

“John was an experienced referee that had officiated at all levels within Leinster for at least eight years, a highlight being taking charge of the 2021 enthralling Leinster SFC Club final between Dunboyne and Foxrock Cabinteely.

“John was just as happy refereeing among the younger grades and his encouraging and kind nature was obvious and helpful to younger players. His good nature will be missed on many a sideline in 2023.

“To all Coolkenno and Wicklow Ladies Football, we extend our sympathies at this sad time. May John rest in peace.”

A post on the Facebook page for the O'Dwyers GAA Club in Balbriggan, Dublin read: “On behalf of O’Dwyers GAA, we extend the deepest of condolences to the family, friends and fellow officials of John Bermingham of Coolkenno GAA Club who was heavily involved in refereeing. You are all in our thoughts at this difficult time. May he rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

The funeral mass celebrating John’s life will take place at St Finian’s Church in Kilquiggan on Saturday, December 31 at 11a.m, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.