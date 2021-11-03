Wicklow Mountain Rescue teams rescue hill walker who got lost in Glencullen

WICKLOW’S Mountain Rescue teams were involved in a callout on Monday evening after they were alerted to a female hill walker who had gotten lost in the mountains.

The Gardai contacted the Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team at 6.33 p.m. and made them aware of the situation. The woman was located in Glencullen and brought to safety.

Mountain Rescue would ask anyone going for a run or a hike to always remember to make sure they are properly equipped for the activity you plan on carrying out. Top of your check list should be basic equipment such as a map and a torch and ensuring that your phone is fully charged before you head off.

Both teams were stood down from Monday’s incident at 7.20 p.m.. It was the 98th Wicklow callout of the year.