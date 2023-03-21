Wicklow Mountain Rescue teams involved in three St Patrick’s weekend callouts

While attending a callout on Sunday, Mountain Rescue Teams were also tasked to assist a local who had fallen off a horse.

IT was a busy St Patrick’s weekend for Wicklow’s mountain rescue teams as they responded to three separate callouts, including one on St Patrick’s Day.

At 2.06 p.m. on Friday, March 17, the Glen of Imaal Irish Red Cross Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team were tasked by An Garda Síochána to assist a female with a lower leg injury.

The casualty had been out walking in Djouce Woods when she fell and sustained the injury about 100 metres from the car park.

She was medically assessed and pain medication was administered. The casualty was splinted and packaged then stretchered down to an awaiting NAS ambulance and crew by Mountain Rescue personnel.

The incident was stood down at 3.14 p.m.

Both teams were back in action on Sunday, March 19, as they were tasked to respond to two separate incidents, the first of which occurred at 12.19 p.m. and involved a female hiker who had tripped and sustained a laceration to the head on The Spinc route, Glendalough.

While in transit, the mountain rescue teams also received reports of a local resident who had fallen off their horse on the upper slopes of Lough Dan.

Call-out officers developed a tactical plan to then split the team across both incidents simultaneously.

Both response teams assessed and treated their respective patients. There was some light rope work involved in lowering a stretcher down steep ground over Lough Dan.

Both patients were delivered to an awaiting NAS Ambulance to deliver them to hospital.