Wicklow Mountain Rescue assist male with leg injury at Fraughan Rock Glen

Sunday's incident was the 74th callout of the year for Mountain Rescue services in Wicklow. File pic. Expand

Myles Buchanan

WICKLOW’s Mountain Rescue teams were tasked to come to the aid of a hiker who sustained a leg injury in the Fraughan Rock Glen on Sunday, August 21.

Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team were both tasked at 4,21 p.m. to assist the 72 year old who was out hiking with a group of walkers when he suffered an ankle and knee injury.

The casualty was assessed and treated on the scene by Mountain Rescue personnel, before being evacuated by stretcher down to a waiting ambulance. The two teams were stood down at 6.21 p.m.

