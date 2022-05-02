Wicklow motorists driving nearly €6million worth of ‘zombie cars’

Research by a car history check website has found that Wicklow motorists are driving nearly €6million worth of what’s known as ‘zombie cars’.

Motorcheck.ie describes ‘zombie cars’ as those brought back to life after being imported from the UK, but not correctly identified as insurance write offs or ex-salvage.

In an effort to understand the prevalence of zombie vehicles amongst those being imported, MotorCheck embarked on a cross border analysis of vehicles between the Republic of Ireland and the UK.

The company cross referenced the VIN numbers for 1.9 million Irish vehicles with its UK Salvage database and found more than 39,336 affected vehicles that had been imported into the Republic of Ireland. At today’s values, the market value of those affected is €5,773,693 in Wicklow alone and €318million across the Republic of Ireland. They say that examples of zombie cars were found for sale privately and on dealers’ forecourts with ‘all clear’ histories.

Shane Teskey, co-founder of MotorCheck, said: “As of today, we know that almost 40,000 zombie cars have been imported into the Republic of Ireland – those brought back to life but not necessarily identified as insurance write offs or ex-salvage.

“This equates to €318million leaving traders or their owners to foot the bill when the car’s true history is discovered. With used car prices rising in Ireland as much as 50 per cent, it’s more important than ever that car dealers and private buyers are made aware of a vehicles hidden history before they pay well over the fair market value for a potentially dangerous ex-write off.”

Despite the introduction of new Brexit linked import charges, the number of vehicles imported from the UK to the Republic of Ireland remains high. In 2021 more than 83,000 vehicles were imported with a total of 457,000 coming across the water over the past four years.

Motorcheck.ie warns that their research shows there is potentially a serious safety concern and financial liability for those being imported vehicles. They have warned motorists about the risks associated with buying a used car in the Republic of Ireland.