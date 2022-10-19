Wicklow man and pals to run Dublin Marathon for curlew conservation

EAST Coast Nature Reserve Warden with BirdWatch Ireland, Andrew Lynch, will join a group of friends as they partake in the Dublin Marathon at the end of the month to raise money for curlew conservation.

Andrew, who lives in Donard, will be joined by pals and fellow Pres Glasthule Harriers members Colm Casey, Michael Lysaght and Owen Lynch, as they take on the Dublin Marathon on Sunday, October 30.

They aim to raise €3,000 and have established a GoFundMe page, which has already received plenty of donations. All the monies raised will go to BirdWatch Ireland for the conservation of the Curlew. It’s Andrew’s second time running the Dublin Marathon to help with the conservation efforts of the species.

He said: “The Curlew is one of the most iconic birds of the Irish countryside. Sadly, like many other breeding wader species, Curlew have suffered drastic declines of over 97 per cent in recent years and, without help, will become extinct as a breeding species in Ireland within five to ten years.

“There are currently just over 100 breeding pairs of birds in the Republic.

"It is a stark decline. In 2011 I ran the Dublin Marathon to raise money for the Curlew when there were still a few hundred pairs remaining.

"Since then, Curlew have declined a further 17 per cent. At this rate, we don’t have another ten years.

“The good news is that BirdWatch Ireland is doing critical work to save the species, working alongside farmers, volunteers and other stakeholders.

"There is also a nice knock-on effect in helping Curlew with other waders, such as Lapwing benefit.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/dublin-marathon-for-the-curlew.