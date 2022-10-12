Wicklow Male Voice Choir launches bursary for emerging musical talent

AFTER a lapse of the last three years the Wicklow Male Voice Choir Music Bursary is back this year with increased prize money for the winner of €3000.

Entries are open to solo performers 18 years or older and can be either instrumental or voice and the closing date for entry is October 28 and the winner will be chosen by the end of November.

The winner will also be a guest at the Wicklow Male Voice Choir’s Christmas concert which will be held this year on December 11 in St. Patricks Church.

This year’s bursary is sponsored by Sheridan Colohan Insurance brokers for a third time.

In the meantime the choir are rehearsing for their Christmas concert and as a result of a recent choir practice workshop the choir have attracted six new members which is most welcome.

The main guest at this year’s concert will be Celine Byrne who is a very popular choice and an enjoyable night should be had by all.