Wicklow Lions welcome 40 Ukrainian refugees who arrived on Friday night

A group of 40 refugees from Ukraine arrived in Wicklow town on Friday night at short-notice, with local volunteers on hand to welcome them on Saturday morning.

Under the guidance of Martina Robinson of Wicklow Ukraine Support, Wicklow and District Lions Club provided the arriving families with welcoming packs consisting of essential supplies.

Ellen and John Sinnott, Pat Fox and Lions Ethna Neiland, Dermot McCoy, Kay Lynn Geraldine Mooney and Sean Olohan ensured a warm welcome awaited the new arrivals.

“We knew some of the refugees would be coming to Wicklow town at some time, so we had a plan in place,” said Wicklow Lions President Sean.

“We bought essential items like cleaning and sanitary items in Tesco in Wicklow town and then purchased clothing like pyjamas in Dunnes Stores in Arklow. We made little welcoming packs and listened to some of their stories. We just wanted to show our new neighbours that they were in our thoughts and that we are here to help in any way we can.

“Some were quite emotional and were crying on their phones as they tried to reach family members back home to make sure they were safe. Others saw their apartments had been completely burnt out by bombing from pictures they saw in the newspaper.”

So far an estimated 270 private houses Wicklow are hosting refugee families from Ukraine, with further arrivals expected.

Wicklow Tennis Club provided the space where volunteers were able to present the refugees with their welcoming packs, with Martina ad Sean meeting each person individually.

Sean added: “We have a special Ukraine fund set up to help in every way we can. It is wonderful that we are in a position to help these unfortunate people and to see a smile on their faces gave us great joy after what they have gone through. They were completely overjoyed to receive our welcome packs”

Lions members will be depending on the public once again on Wednesday, April 13, and Thursday as they carry out a bucket collection at Centra Rathnew for their Ukraine campaign.

It is also possible to make a donation online at www.idonate.ie/wicklowlionsukrainfund.