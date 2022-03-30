Wicklow Lions to walk Djouce Mountain in support of Charlie Bird campaign

THIS Saturday members of Wicklow and District Lions Club will be helping Charlie Bird raise some extra funds for his two charities Motor Neurone Disease and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity.

Since their success in achieving a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as lions and the amazing reaction they received in the St Patrick’s Day parade, members will once again wear their official Lions costumes this coming Saturday, April 2, when they join forces with the Roundwood Walkers.

Sean Olohan of Wicklow and District Lions said: “It will be slightly more difficult than our recent walk in the parade and on this occasion they will attempt to walk up Djouce Mountain in Roundwood.

"The Club hope to show support and solidarity as a result of this walk with the thousands of people who climb mountains every day due to their own physical and mental health challenges. Charlie was delighted to hear of the Lions involvement and that the club was so willing to get behind him for this once off charity walk.”