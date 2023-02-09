Wicklow Lions to support relief efforts for victims of earthquake

WICKLOW and District Lions Club are set to raise funds to help victims of catastrophic earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria on Monday.

By Thursday, Turkey’s disaster management aid confirmed that more than 12,391 bodies had been removed from the rubble in stricken zones, with the body count continuing to rise as rescue workers make their way around the rubble of collapsed buildings in search of any survivors.

2,902 people had been reported to have been killed in Syria as of Thursday morning.

Sean Olohan said Wicklow and District Lions Club will be making a sizeable donation toward relief efforts.

“The whole world is shocked and very aware of the earthquake that has struck Turkey and Syria. By the hour the death toll rises and millions more injured and displaced,” he said. “It is one of the strongest quakes to hit the region in more than 100 years and it has left entire communities destroyed.

“When a humanitarian crisis of this magnitude strikes, Lions Clubs worldwide and particular Lions Clubs Ireland are always ready to help. Lions Clubs International Foundation at the time of going to press is mobilising funds including a $200,000 Major Catastrophe grant to empower Lions throughout the impacted area to help their communities recover.”

He added: “Wicklow and District Lions Club will also be directly involved. We have a long history of responding very quickly not only to local causes but also to worldwide humanitarian disaster appeals. I know there are a number of active Lions Clubs in Turkey. Each Lions Club will make a donation toward the campaign and we are keen to help out in any way we can. We are always one of the first clubs to step up and offer support whenever a crisis or tragedy like this occurs.”

The District Governor Lion, Gerald Cashman, has appealed to every club in Ireland and hopes the 100 plus clubs will respond generously to support the people of Turkey and Syria.